Auburn to face LSU team trending in right direction after rough start to season

Orgeron’s Tigers seem to have improved in several areas since that opening loss.

Sophomore quarterback Max Johnson appears to have taken a step forward behind center and is coming off a game in which he was 17-of-27 passing for 280 yards with four touchdowns and one interception. Sophomore wide receiver Kayshon Boutte has impressed — and is coming off an 85-yard, two-touchdown performance against Mississippi State — while the LSU defense leads the SEC with 18 sacks through four games.

Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin acknowledged Monday just how hard it will be to face LSU’s defense come Saturday night.

“These guys have done a very good job up front. They've got returning starters, they've got guys in the front seven that have played that are very good and have shown up to the games they've played,” Harsin said. “We've got to find a way to run it, we've got to find a way to protect the passer, we've got to find a ways that we can do things on the offensive side so that we can move the ball, we can be explosive at times when we need to be, we can get ourselves in the red zone again and then score — put the ball in the end zone.”

While LSU is showing progress in the lead-up to the Auburn game, Orgeron also pointed to areas that needed improving.