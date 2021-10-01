Auburn to face LSU team trending in right direction after rough start to season

When Auburn faces off with LSU on Saturday night, Auburn will line up against an SEC West rival that seems to be back on track after a poor start to 2021.
No. 22 Auburn (3-1, 0-0 SEC) kicks off conference play at 8 p.m CT Saturday when it takes on LSU (3-1, 1-0 SEC). While the road Tigers are coming off a 34-24 scare against Georgia State, the Bayou Bengals enter Saturday’s action after holding off Mississippi State in a 28-25 thriller.
While the Bulldogs’ late rally had LSU on edge Saturday, the game still stood as an impressive performance. It was also a welcomed sight as the team’s third straight victory after dropping its season opener against UCLA by a 38-27 score.
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron explained Monday he truly didn’t know what to expect when the Tigers took on the Bruins back on Sept. 4.
“It was kind of an unknown. You go into each season with unknowns. I felt that we had a very talented football team. I liked our coaching staff,” Orgeron said. “I didn't think that the UCLA game would turn out the way it did, but it did so we have to make some adjustments and started adjusting.
“Once you get to play games, you see the strength of your team, the strength of our staff. And then you get to work on those strengths and work on the weaknesses and you get to fix it.”
Orgeron’s Tigers seem to have improved in several areas since that opening loss.
Sophomore quarterback Max Johnson appears to have taken a step forward behind center and is coming off a game in which he was 17-of-27 passing for 280 yards with four touchdowns and one interception. Sophomore wide receiver Kayshon Boutte has impressed — and is coming off an 85-yard, two-touchdown performance against Mississippi State — while the LSU defense leads the SEC with 18 sacks through four games.
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin acknowledged Monday just how hard it will be to face LSU’s defense come Saturday night.
“These guys have done a very good job up front. They've got returning starters, they've got guys in the front seven that have played that are very good and have shown up to the games they've played,” Harsin said. “We've got to find a way to run it, we've got to find a way to protect the passer, we've got to find a ways that we can do things on the offensive side so that we can move the ball, we can be explosive at times when we need to be, we can get ourselves in the red zone again and then score — put the ball in the end zone.”
While LSU is showing progress in the lead-up to the Auburn game, Orgeron also pointed to areas that needed improving.
LSU is only averaging 80 rushing yards per game this season, which leaves the team 122nd out of 130 FBS teams. Along with improving the ground game, Orgeron called on his offensive line to gel together more, eliminate mistakes on defense that directly lead to touchdowns, and improve on third down.
The team will also likely be without cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., who Orgeron said is seeing a doctor this week after leaving the Mississippi State game early due to a foot injury.
Orgeron also knows LSU faces a tall task in slowing down Auburn sophomore Tank Bigsby, a player Orgeron knows well after recruiting him during his high school days.
“I think he's an excellent running back. He runs with low pad level. He runs north and south,” Orgeron said. “We're going to have to tackle him. We're going to have to get lower than him. We have to gang tackle him. He poses a problem.”
Auburn narrowly avoided a harrowing defeat last week and now turns its attention to the first of eight straight conference games. Harsin’s Tigers will do so against an LSU team that understands it hasn’t reached its peak but is showing positive signs toward making it happen.
“There's some things we need to improve on,” Orgeron said. “Do we have the players to do it? Yes. Do we have the coaching staff to do it? Yes.”