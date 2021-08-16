Auburn to hold open football practice in lead-up to 2021 season opener

Fans who want to see the Auburn Tigers back on the field in Jordan-Hare Stadium won’t have to wait until the season opener to do so.
Auburn announced Monday the Tigers will hold the Auburn Family Football Preseason Kickoff — featuring a family fun zone and an open practice — on Saturday, Aug. 28, with gates opening at 1 p.m. CT and practice starting at 2 p.m. CT.
The practice session comes one week before the Tigers open the 2021 season at home against Akron. Admission to the practice and the events surrounding it will be free.
Prior to the start of practice, festivities will begin on Heisman Drive and the East Stadium green space, exterior to Jordan-Hare Stadium. It will include appearances by Aubie, members of the Auburn University Marching Band, cheerleaders, Tiger Paws, Southeastern Raptor Center, food vendors, inflatable bounce houses, tailgate games, face painting and poster/schedule magnet giveaways.
The East Stadium Auburn Family fun zone will kick things off at 12 p.m. CT. East Stadium gates 1-8 will open one hour later. Fans are asked to sit in sections 24-34 on the east side.
The Preseason Kickoff will mark the second time Auburn has held a practice open to the public since Bryan Harsin took over as head coach. The Tigers allowed fans to attend one of their spring practice sessions on March 20.
Harsin discussed the decision to open that March practice up to the public shortly after the session concluded.
“There really hasn’t been a lot that we’ve been able to do to get out in the community. If you think about it, as this transition came about, we have a new staff — a lot of people that are new faces — we haven’t had a chance to really get out and do anything,” Harsin said. “We’ve done this before, an open practice, and this was the time to do it. This was a chance for us to be able to get people out, get around our players, get around people in our community, which we haven’t had a chance to do. Let them see some of the coaches, some of the new faces and just really show an appreciation.
“This was a chance to just show some gratitude for living in Auburn and being a part of this program and having fans come out here and watch their players, watch this team, watch their coaches.”