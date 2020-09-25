Auburn to honor Pat Dye with helmet decal

The Auburn football team will honor late head coach Pat Dye with helmet decals featuring Dye's initials, the words "Sixty Minutes," and a circle of 60 orange and blue segments that each represent one minute on a clock.
The logo is also painted on the 25-yard line at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
The “Sixty Minutes” moniker on the sticker is a reference to Dye’s introductory press conference at Auburn. When asked how long it would take the Tigers to beat rival Alabama, Dye responded, “Sixty minutes,” setting the tone for Dye’s entire tenure with the team.
Make Coach Dye proud..— Auburn Football (@AuburnFootball) September 25, 2020
Every game. Every series. Every play. No matter what.
Dye won 99 games and four conference championships and beat the Crimson Tide six times while at Auburn. During his tenure with the team, he was instrumental in shifting the Iron Bowl series to Jordan-Hare Stadium, then winning the epic ‘First Time Ever’ in 1989.
Dye, who served as Auburn’s head coach from 1981-1992, passed away on June 1 at 80 years old.
Auburn announced earlier this year that it planned to erect a statue in his honor, alongside stadium namesakes Shug Jordan and Cliff Hare. The playing field inside was named “Pat Dye Field” in 2005.
Auburn unveiled its decal honoring Dye in a video featuring voiceover from Pat Dye Jr., the oldest of Dye’s four children.
Dye Jr. helped design the sticker per Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn’s request. Dye unveiled the sticker to Auburn's football team during a preseason camp Zoom meeting.
Dye Jr. noted that there was even more significance in the number on the sticker. Along with the line in his famous Iron Bowl quote, Dye wore No. 60 as a two-way lineman at Georgia. His senior season with the Bulldogs was 60 years ago.
“Y'all go out and make the fans proud, make your coaches proud, make your families proud, make my dad – Coach Dye – proud, by playing 60 minutes of Auburn football,” Dye Jr. said in the video. “Every game, every series, every play, no matter what the down and distance is and no matter what the score in the game is.
"I know he'd be so proud.”
Auburn takes the field for the first time in 2020 at 11 a.m. Saturday against Kentucky.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!