Auburn to honor Pat Dye with helmet decal

The Auburn football team will honor late head coach Pat Dye with helmet decals featuring Dye's initials, the words "Sixty Minutes," and a circle of 60 orange and blue segments that each represent one minute on a clock.

The logo is also painted on the 25-yard line at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

The “Sixty Minutes” moniker on the sticker is a reference to Dye’s introductory press conference at Auburn. When asked how long it would take the Tigers to beat rival Alabama, Dye responded, “Sixty minutes,” setting the tone for Dye’s entire tenure with the team.

Dye won 99 games and four conference championships and beat the Crimson Tide six times while at Auburn. During his tenure with the team, he was instrumental in shifting the Iron Bowl series to Jordan-Hare Stadium, then winning the epic ‘First Time Ever’ in 1989.

Dye, who served as Auburn’s head coach from 1981-1992, passed away on June 1 at 80 years old.

Auburn announced earlier this year that it planned to erect a statue in his honor, alongside stadium namesakes Shug Jordan and Cliff Hare. The playing field inside was named “Pat Dye Field” in 2005.