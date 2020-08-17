Auburn to host Kentucky in opener Sept. 26

The Auburn football team is set to host Kentucky in its new season opener set for Sept. 26.

The SEC is revealing its new 10-game schedule today. The league canned non-conference games and all its old schedules in an effort to maximize flexibility to postpone or rearrange games as needed considering the coronavirus crisis.

It remains to be determined whether Auburn will welcome fans in Jordan-Hare Stadium for that game.

Meanwhile, Auburn’s rival Alabama will be playing at Missouri in its new opener Sept. 26.

Full schedules for all SEC teams including Auburn will be revealed tonight at 6 p.m. on the SEC Network. The SEC released its Week One games early in the afternoon to drive interest.

Sept. 26 will also feature Florida at Ole Miss, Georgia at Arkansas, Mississippi State at LSU, Tennessee at South Carolina and Vanderbilt at Texas A&M.

Auburn’s first SEC game was originally scheduled to be Ole Miss before the SEC’s overhaul.

Auburn this season will play all its SEC West rivals, plus Georgia, Kentucky, Tennessee and South Carolina. The SEC tonight announces the order and dates of games.

