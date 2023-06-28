For the first time in nearly a quarter century, Auburn men's basketball will square off with Virginia Tech for its first matchup in the inaugural ACC/SEC Challenge.

Both leagues announced matchups Wednesday, with the Hokies visiting Neville Arena for an 8:15 p.m. CST tipoff Nov. 29.

Auburn is 5-1 all-time against Virginia Tech, with the last contest being a 73-63 victory against the Hokies on Dec. 21, 1999, in San Juan, Puerto Rico. That matchup was also 20-plus years in waiting, as Auburn and Tech last squared off in 1974 prior to that.

The upcoming matchup is one of two officially listed on Auburn's website for next season, but with this week's announcement of conference opponents for the year, the Tigers now reportedly have 25 games schedule for the upcoming season.

On top of their 18-game SEC slate, Auburn will also reportedly host both Penn and Southern California. It'll also travel to Brooklyn for a pair of games in the Legends Classic, and it'll face Indiana in Atlanta. The season will start in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, however, with a neutral site game against Baylor at the Sanford Pentagon.

Among this year's ACC/SEC Challenge, there's a handful of marquee matchups, most notably with Kentucky hosting Miami and Duke traveling to Arkansas.