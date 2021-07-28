Auburn to meet UConn in first round of Battle 4 Atlantis

Auburn will meet a storied program in paradise.

The Auburn men’s basketball team will meet UConn in the first round of the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament this November on Paradise Island in The Bahamas.

The bracket for the Thanksgiving week showcase was set Wednesday.

Michigan State will meet Loyola on Auburn’s side of the bracket. The winners will play in the semifinals of the tournament while the loser will move to consolation play.

On the other side of the bracket, Syracuse will meet VCU and Baylor will meet Arizona State.

Auburn is guaranteed three games over three days. Losers will play on in consolation while the winners play for the tournament trophy.

Auburn is 2-1 all-time against UConn. Auburn last met UConn in December 2017, when Bruce Pearl’s regular-season SEC Championship team beat the Huskies 89-64 at home. Auburn also beat UConn the year before 70-67 in overtime on the road.

Before that, UConn beat Auburn 95-81 in November 1989 at the Great Alaska Shootout.

