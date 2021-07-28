 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Auburn to meet UConn in first round of Battle 4 Atlantis
0 Comments
top story
AU Men's Basketball

Auburn to meet UConn in first round of Battle 4 Atlantis

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
UConnAU03.jpg

Auburn forward Malik Dunbar (14) reacts during a game against UConn on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017, in Auburn, Ala.

 Emily Enfinger/

Auburn will meet a storied program in paradise.

The Auburn men’s basketball team will meet UConn in the first round of the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament this November on Paradise Island in The Bahamas.

The bracket for the Thanksgiving week showcase was set Wednesday.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Michigan State will meet Loyola on Auburn’s side of the bracket. The winners will play in the semifinals of the tournament while the loser will move to consolation play.

On the other side of the bracket, Syracuse will meet VCU and Baylor will meet Arizona State.

Auburn is guaranteed three games over three days. Losers will play on in consolation while the winners play for the tournament trophy.

Auburn is 2-1 all-time against UConn. Auburn last met UConn in December 2017, when Bruce Pearl’s regular-season SEC Championship team beat the Huskies 89-64 at home. Auburn also beat UConn the year before 70-67 in overtime on the road.

Before that, UConn beat Auburn 95-81 in November 1989 at the Great Alaska Shootout.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Will the Houston Texans be the worst team in the NFL at the end of the season?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert