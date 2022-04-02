AUBURN TO NATIONALS: Tigers advance out of regional final with epic performance

Auburn’s going to nationals.

Drew Watson hit an unbelievable vault in the super senior’s final routine in Neville Arena, and in the final rotation of the regional finals Saturday, the Tigers roared their way to the national championship meet.

Auburn scored a 197.775 to advance. Watson hit a soaring 9.975 in the late stages to punch the ticket.

Auburn will compete as a team at the NCAA Championship in Fort Worth, Texas, starting April 14 in the postseason’s round of eight.

Florida also advanced, winning the regional final with a 198.775. Two of the four teams advanced. Kentucky finished third with a 197.500 and Denver finished fourth with a 197.225.

Auburn came back from fourth place at the end of the first rotation in phenomenal fashion: Suni Lee scored a perfect 10 on beam, Derrian Gobourne scored a sensational 9.975 on floor, then after the Tigers surged ahead of the Wildcats, it all came down to vault in the final rotation.

Watson, a fifth-year gymnast competing in her final home meet in Neville Arena, scored a 9.975, picking up 10’s from two judges. Auburn clutched up the comeback in incredible fashion.

