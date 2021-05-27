Auburn to open football season with night game on SEC Network+

Auburn’s kicking off the football season under the lights. The first game back at full capacity will be a night game in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
The SEC announced kickoff times and broadcasting information for the first two weeks of the season on Thursday. Auburn’s season opener with Akron on Sept. 4 is now scheduled for a 6 p.m. kickoff and is set to be streamed on SEC Network+.
Auburn’s second game against Alabama State on Sept. 11 will kick off at 11 a.m. and be televised on the SEC Network television channel.
ESPN previously announced that Auburn’s marquee matchup at Penn State on Sept. 18 will kick off in primetime at 6:30 p.m. and showcased on ABC.
SEC Network+ is the conference’s digital platform run by ESPN, accessible to customers of providers who offer the SEC Network channel. Streams can be accessed in the ESPN app via a computer or a streaming device like Roku, Fire Stick or Chromecast. The Sept. 4 game with Akron will be seen only on the stream. Another game will be airing on the SEC Network television channel at that time. Most viewers access SEC Network+ by logging in with credentials from their cable television provider.
Auburn currently plans to open up Jordan-Hare to full capacity this fall for the first time since the 2019 Iron Bowl, after attendance was limited last fall during pandemic play. Auburn athletics director Allen Greene said recently Auburn is planning is to move ahead hopeful for a normal fall, relying on health professionals to let them know if that has to change.
Opening weekend in the SEC will be highlighted by Alabama’s game with Miami in Atlanta kicking off at 2:30 p.m. on ABC on Sept. 4, before LSU at UCLA kicks off at 7:30 p.m. that night on FOX.
Ole Miss plays Louisville in Atlanta that Monday at 7 p.m. on ESPN on Sept. 6.
The Sept. 11 Saturday is highlighted by Arkansas hosting Texas at 6 p.m. on ESPN and Florida making a tricky trip to play at South Florida starting at 11 a.m. on ESPN.
Auburn will close September playing Georgia State on Sept. 25 with kickoff time to be determined, before the Tigers open SEC play Oct. 2 at LSU.