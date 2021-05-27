Auburn to open season with night game on SEC Network+

Auburn’s kicking off the football season under the lights. The first game back at full capacity will be a night game in Jordan-Hare Stadium.

The SEC announced kickoff times and broadcasting information for the first two weeks of the season on Thursday. Auburn’s season opener with Akron on Sept. 4 is now scheduled for a 6 p.m. kickoff and is set to be streamed on SEC Network+.

Auburn’s second game against Alabama State on Sept. 11 will kick off at 11 a.m. and be televised on the SEC Network television channel.

ESPN previously announced that Auburn’s marquee matchup at Penn State on Sept. 18 will kick off in primetime at 6:30 p.m. and showcased on ABC.

SEC Network+ is the conference’s digital platform run by ESPN, accessible to customers of providers who offer the SEC Network channel. Streams can be accessed in the ESPN app via a computer or a streaming device like Roku, Fire Stick or Chromecast. The Sept. 4 game with Akron will be seen only on the stream. Another game will be airing on the SEC Network television channel at that time. Most viewers access SEC Network+ by logging in with credentials from their cable television provider.