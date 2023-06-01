The Auburn men’s basketball team will open its season with a familiar foe in a new place, as the school announced Thursday that the team will play Nov. 7 against Baylor in a neutral-site game in Sioux Falls, S.D.

The game will be held at the five-sided Sanford Pentagon, home to the city’s G League team and an available building for neutral-site games. Baylor played Gonzaga in a neutral-site game there last year.

In an intimate setting, the venue seats 3,250 but was sold out for the Baylor-Gonzaga game last season.

Auburn last played Baylor in January 2021 as part of the SEC-Big 12 Challenge, at a time when Baylor was ranked No. 2 in the country.

Baylor last season entered the NCAA Tournament as a No. 3 seed but was upset in the second round by No. 6 seed Creighton.

“What a great opportunity to play a perennial top-10 program with a great coach like Scott Drew,” Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl said in a release. “Our guys came to Auburn and the SEC, to play against the very best. We will get to see right away where we are as a team. A marquee matchup like this, playing a guaranteed Quad 1 opponent, will help us build our potential tournament resume and get us prepared for league play.”

The Baylor game becomes the first on Auburn’s non-conference schedule. Auburn is also set to play Indiana on Dec. 9 in Atlanta, and will in December host Southern California — which has signed LeBron James’ son Bronny James.

Auburn is 2-5 all-time against Baylor. Before the 2021 game, Baylor beat Auburn in March 2009 and December 1996. The season before that, Auburn won in a meeting in December 1995. Before that, the history between the team goes back to December 1958 for a game Auburn won, then two games Baylor won in December 1957 and December 1948.