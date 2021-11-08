 Skip to main content
Auburn to play night game at South Carolina
Auburn to play night game at South Carolina

Auburn vs Texas A&M

Oct 9, 2021; Auburn, AL, USA; Jaylin Simpson (36) reacts after getting a tackle during the game between Auburn and Texas A&M at Auburn Arena . Mandatory Credit: Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics

 Todd Van Emst

Auburn’s upcoming road trip to South Carolina is slotted for primetime.

Auburn and South Carolina will kick off at 6 p.m. Central on Nov. 20 and the game will be televised on ESPN, the SEC announced on Monday.

First, Auburn hosts Mississippi State on Nov. 13 at 11 a.m. Central. That game will also be televised on ESPN, following a lead-in from College Gameday.

Kickoff time for the Iron Bowl is still to be determined.

South Carolina is riding a 40-17 beatdown of Florida last Saturday in Williams-Brice Stadium in another night game. “Keep that same energy,” the official South Carolina football account tweeted Monday with an announcement of the kickoff time.

South Carolina is 5-4 so far this season under first-year head coach Shane Beamer. This week, while Auburn plays Mississippi State, South Carolina will be playing at Missouri.

