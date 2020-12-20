Auburn to play Northwestern in 2021 Vrbo Citrus Bowl

The Auburn Tigers are Orlando bound.
Auburn has been selected to face the No. 14 Northwestern Wildcats in the 2021 Vrbo Citrus Bowl in Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida, the bowl announced Sunday. The game will take place at noon CT on Jan. 1 and will be televised nationally on ABC.
The Tigers’ showdown with the Wildcats will stand as Auburn’s 44th bowl appearance and its eight straight. It will be the second bowl matchup between Auburn and Northwestern after the Tigers beat the Wildcats 38-35 in overtime in the 2010 Outback Bowl.
Auburn's appearance marks the sixth time it has played in the Citrus Bowl, which ties the Tigers for the most appearances in the bowl with Florida. It also ties the program record for number of appearances in the same bowl with the Gator Bowl.
Auburn opened its all-SEC 2020 schedule with a strong victory over Kentucky before falling back to earth on the road against Georgia. After a dramatic home victory over Arkansas, the Tigers fell on the road at South Carolina before bouncing back with a road win against Ole Miss and a commanding home victory versus LSU.
From there, the Tigers waited 21 days before they returned to the field and defeated Tennessee. Auburn then lost to two top-five teams at Alabama and then to Texas A&M at home.
Auburn beat Mississippi State 24-10 in the Tigers’ regular-season finale on Dec. 12, and the next day head coach Gus Malzahn was fired. The Mississippi State game concluded Malzahn’s eighth season as Tigers head coach.
The Tigers enter bowl season with defensive coordinator Kevin Steele serving as interim head coach.
Northwestern, meanwhile, enters the game with a 6-2 record against an all-Big Ten schedule.
The Wildcats beat Maryland, Iowa, Nebraska, Purdue, Wisconsin and Illinois and lost to Michigan State in the regular season. They won the conference's West division then lost to Ohio State 22-10 in the Big Ten Championship Game on Saturday.
