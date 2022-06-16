Auburn to play West Virginia in SEC/Big 12 Challenge

Auburn men's basketball added another nonconference opponent to its schedule Thursday, as a January date has been set for the Tigers to face West Virginia in this year's SEC/Big 12 Challenge.
The Tigers will travel to Morgantown, W.Va., for the Jan. 28, 2023, matchup, with a start time and TV network to be announced at a later date, according to a release.
This will be the fifth all-time meeting between Auburn and West Virginia, with their last contest being a 2007 matchup played in Birmingham. It's also the Tigers' second-ever trip to Morgantown, the first of which was an 59-58 win on Dec. 29, 1984.
West Virginia's 2021-22 squad went 16-17 and 4-14 in Big 12 play. It was the program's worst finish since the 2018-19 season. The Mountaineers also added three Division I players from the transfer portal this offseason, including Texas forward Tre Mitchell.
The contest is Auburn's seventh nonconference game announced for the 2022-23 season, along with games against George Mason, South Florida, Southern California and Washington. The Tigers' road games against USC and Washington will be part of a single road trip.
Auburn is also slated to participate in the 2022 Cancún Challenge, with a game against Bradley, and another against Liberty or Northwestern, being played in Mexico in late November.
Last year, Auburn hosted Oklahoma for the SEC/Big 12 Challenge, and beat the Sooners 86-68. Other matchups in this season's SEC/Big 12 challenge include Arkansas at Baylor, Kansas at Kentucky, Texas at Tennessee and Texas Tech at LSU, among others.