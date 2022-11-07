Auburn to see well-regarded mid-major in George Mason

Bruce Pearl got a few chuckles to start his Friday media availability.

"I guess this is the part where I start preparing you guys for George Mason to win a national championship and be the best team on our schedule, so let me just take the words out of your mouth," Pearl said. "But you’re right. That’s exactly what I’m going to try to do."

Pearl went down the list of the Patriots' successes last season — road wins at Georgia and Maryland, narrow losses to Saint Louis and eventual national champion Kansas — to lay out the test No. 15 Auburn could face in its first non-exhibition game Monday.

While the Patriots had some impressive performances a year ago, their roster is also littered with veterans. Eight of their 14 players are upperclassmen.

"Their top six or seven players are really, really good, and a couple of individuals that, at their position, will be matchups that are going to be as good a matchup as our guys will have," Pearl said. " ... These guys bring a lot of people back, so when you think about our team, we’ve got a few veterans, but we also have some really young players."

Matchups Pearl pointed to as examples of the age gap included two of Auburn's best performers in its exhibition win against Alabama-Huntsville in forward Yohan Traore and guard Tre Donaldson, both freshmen.

Traore, who scored nine points on 4-of-6 shooting, will see senior Josh Oduro, who was All-Atlantic 10 last season and led the conference in scoring. He also led the A10 in points (19), rebounds (8.3) and blocks (1.9) during conference play.

For Donaldson, it'll be Davonte Gaines, a 6-foot-7 senior who led the Patriots in rebounding last season.

"That'll be our challenge," Pearl said.

Another challenge, one for Pearl specifically, will be figuring out Auburn's starting five.

"Good news is — and my starters won't love hearing this, but — there hasn't been great separation between my starters and coming off the bench," Pearl said. "But the good thing is we don't drop off. We'll see who starts and we'll see who finishes, but it may not be the same every night."

In its exhibition, Auburn played 15, four of which saw the court in the final minutes, but ahead of George Mason, Pearl said Auburn will likely have a 10-man rotation.

"We've got to go to our strength," Pearl said, "and I think that's our strength, is our depth."