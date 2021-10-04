Auburn to unveil statues Friday honoring Jordan, Hare and Dye

Auburn will honor the legacies of former coaches Ralph “Shug” Jordan, Cliff Hare and Pat Dye at 3 p.m. Friday with a statue unveiling ceremony at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

The statues will be placed at the corner of Heisman Drive and Donahue Drive near where the football team enters the stadium through Tiger Walk.

Auburn Athletics announced the commissioning of the statues in February 2020.

The public is invited to attend the unveiling, which will be standing room only.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Auburn announced that in a ceremony before the unveiling, former players are set to share memories of Jordan and Dye and former Auburn athletics David Housel will speak on Hare’s contributions to the Auburn football program.

Family members of all three coaches will be present to accept the recognition on their behalf.

“Coach Jordan, Coach Dye and Dean Cliff Hare are most deserving of this esteemed honor,” Auburn athletics director Allen Greene said in a statement. “Their extraordinary contributions created the foundation on which Auburn’s football program has ascended.

“These statues will serve as visible reminders of their commitment to Auburn, inspiring the Auburn Family for generations.”