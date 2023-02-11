No matter how close Auburn comes, it just can’t seem to get over the hump.

It doesn’t seem to matter if the Tigers are in West Virginia or Knoxville. Or College Station or, now, even on their home court. They have now lost three-straight games, dropping the third in a 77-69 loss to No. 3 Alabama on Saturday.

“We put ourselves in position, again, to win the game,” Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl said. “A couple things, just didn't make shots at times. That's a tough part of it. I thought the last six minutes or so, our defense in the second half wasn't as good as it was in the first half.”

Auburn (17-8, 7-5 SEC) maintained control for most of the night. It led for nearly 25 minutes and was ahead by as many as eight points. It carried a one-possession lead heading into the final six minutes of play, but an 11-5 run from the Crimson Tide gave the visitors a narrow advantage that eventually bloomed into a 9-3 run in the final minute. Alabama (22-3, 12-0 SEC) scored 21 points in the final eight minutes, while Auburn made only one of its final 10 shots, and missed 15 of its final 20.

Aside from a made layup in the final seconds, the Tigers had three other shot attempts in the final minute and came away with no points.

“It was just tough down the stretch,” Auburn forward Jaylin Williams said. “We needed stops and needed to stick together. I mean, we stuck together but we couldn't really get stops when we needed to get stops, couldn't get rebounds. I know I missed a couple checkouts on Brandon Miller and it cost us the game a little bit.”

Alabama won with the offensive prowess it has demonstrated all season. The Crimson Tide was 29-of-49 (59.2%) from the field, comfortably besting the Tigers’ 32.3% mark. But the home team also showed up defensively, holding Alabama to 6-of-21 (28.6%) from 3, which is tied for the Tide’s sixth-lowest mark this year.

Alabama scored close to the basket with ease, beating Auburn in the paint 44-20. It was also a combined 20-of-34 on dunks and layups. The Tide were 23-of-28 from inside the 3-point line.

Rylan Griffen had a team-high 16 points for Alabama, and Mark Sears added 15. The duo was 10-of-14 (71.4%) and they were 5-of-8 from 3. The standout forward Miller was held to 13 points. Miller is shooting 44.4% from 3 this year, but went 0-of-7 in that category.

Wendell Green Jr. led all scorers with 24 points and was 4-of-9 from deep. Jaylin Williams added 16 to the Tigers’ tally, and KD Johnson logged another double-digit scoring performance with 12.

Despite going 22-of-26 at the free throw line — the most attempts Auburn has logged since beating South Florida in the second game of the season — the Tigers only had two attempts in the final 10 minutes.

“I'm not trying to cry (about fouls),” Williams said. “We've just got to finish through contact. That's on us. Got to finish through contact and keep going to the rim, even if we don't get a whistle. It's part of the game. Refs are human, too.”

The Tigers won both the turnovers and rebounding battle. They were limited to 11 turnovers while forcing 14 from Alabama, and they scored 17 points off turnovers. They also out-rebounded the Crimson Tide — the conference’s best rebounding team — 36-34.

One spot where Auburn was bested was bench play, which Pearl said was key.

“I think the bench needs to feel as responsible as not winning as the starters (do),” Pearl said. “Because if the bench plays better, then I'm able to rest those guys to win at the end. It's sort of a shared responsibility.”

Alabama’s bench out-scored Auburn’s 25-14. Aside from Johnson’s 12-point night, the Tigers’ four other reserves combined for 40 minutes and two points. They were 1-of-4 shooting.

“Our team has played a lot of good basketball,” Pearl said. “We're playing well, just right now not well enough to beat them. They're the best team in the country."