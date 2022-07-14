 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AU TRACK & FIELD

Auburn track standout Dontavious Hill to represent U.S. at NACAC Open Championships

  • Updated
  • 0
_A113526_71.jpeg

Auburn high jumper Dontavious Hill celebrates after a jump during the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field prelims on May 27 in Bloomington, Ind.

 AJ Mast/For AU Athletics

Auburn track & field senior Dontavious Hill has been named to the Team USA roster for the 2022 North American, Central American and Caribbean Open Championship next month, August 19-21, in The Bahamas.

Hill will compete at the Grand Bahama Sports Complex in Freeport against athletes from a total of 35 nations. He previously represented the United States at the U20 Pan American Games in the summer of 2019 where he finished fifth overall.

At the 2022 USA Track & Field Championships, Hill finished third overall with a top clearance of 2.22m.

The Mobile, Alabama product is coming off a stellar collegiate campaign, finishing in the top three of his event at both NCAA Indoors and NCAA Outdoors, the only male high jumper to do so this season and the first Auburn high jumper to do so since Donald Thomas in 2007.

This past year, Hill recorded new career bests for both indoor (2.21m) and outdoor (2.23m). Additionally, he captured bronze at both SEC Championship meets. 

