Auburn travels to face South Carolina team in search of sixth win

Auburn enters Saturday’s game at South Carolina with the understanding of what’s on the line for the home Gamecocks.
The Gamecocks (5-5, 2-5 SEC) have had their ups and downs this fall but are looking to create a new milestone when they host Auburn (6-4, 3-3 SEC) at 6 p.m. CT Saturday night. With two games left, South Carolina stands one win away from bowl eligibility, which would send the Gamecocks to the postseason for the first time since 2018.
As valuable as reaching that coveted sixth win would be for the Gamecocks program, first-year head coach Shane Beamer explained that is not the focus for his team this week.
“Obviously I think it would be great for the young men in this program to be able to have that kind of season and be rewarded with a bowl game,” Beamer said Tuesday. “But it's kind of like what we talked about last week: we don't need to be thinking about bowl games; we need to think about Auburn and what we have to do as individuals, as coaches, as players to be at our very best this week.”
Beamer’s Gamecocks just missed out on its sixth win last week, when South Carolina fell to Missouri 31-28. The Gamecocks found themselves down 31-14 to the Tigers early in the fourth quarter, and while two ZaQuandre White rushing touchdowns closed the gap, it proved to not be enough to give South Carolina a road victory.
Beamer discussed some of South Carolina’s issues against Missouri, including its struggles in protecting quarterback Jason Brown. Brown was sacked three times by the Tigers as part of a night in which South Carolina repeatedly struggled up front and was unable to prevent free rushers from getting after the team’s third starting quarterback of the fall.
“That's one thing we talked about as a staff yesterday, offensively and defensively: some of those mistakes that happened on Saturday night were not new things that we had in; it was things that we'd been doing,” Beamer said. “We've just got to do a better job coaching so our guys are prepared for every look they could potentially see during the game.”
The good news for Beamer is it’s not all bad for the Gamecocks.
White has been part of a two-headed monster at running back along with junior Kevin Harris, who suffered a back injury early in the year and has not quite had the season most anticipated. South Carolina’s real strength has been on defense: the Gamecocks sit second in the SEC by allowing only 185.8 passing yards per game thanks in part to safety Jaylan Foster, who is tied for the national lead with five interceptions.
Beamer praised Auburn for its talent at a number of positions and also described its defense as a physical and dominant unit. He named running back Tank Bigsby and cornerback Roger McCreary among several players that stood out to him, and he acknowledged the challenge the Tigers will present Saturday night will be a considerable one.
When discussing a potential bowl game, Beamer described the advantage of getting more practices in December and what a boost it would be to a fanbase that’s dealt with its share of losing lately.
Still, Beamer understands Auburn has little concern with South Carolina’s record and that concentrating on anything other than the Tigers won’t amount to very much.
“If we perform our best and take care of business, then the rest will take care of itself,” Beamer said.