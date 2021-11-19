Auburn travels to face South Carolina team in search of sixth win

Beamer discussed some of South Carolina’s issues against Missouri, including its struggles in protecting quarterback Jason Brown. Brown was sacked three times by the Tigers as part of a night in which South Carolina repeatedly struggled up front and was unable to prevent free rushers from getting after the team’s third starting quarterback of the fall.

“That's one thing we talked about as a staff yesterday, offensively and defensively: some of those mistakes that happened on Saturday night were not new things that we had in; it was things that we'd been doing,” Beamer said. “We've just got to do a better job coaching so our guys are prepared for every look they could potentially see during the game.”

The good news for Beamer is it’s not all bad for the Gamecocks.

White has been part of a two-headed monster at running back along with junior Kevin Harris, who suffered a back injury early in the year and has not quite had the season most anticipated. South Carolina’s real strength has been on defense: the Gamecocks sit second in the SEC by allowing only 185.8 passing yards per game thanks in part to safety Jaylan Foster, who is tied for the national lead with five interceptions.