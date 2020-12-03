Auburn trio named to Alabama Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2021

“It’s really overwhelming,” Baird added. “The Alabama Sports Hall of Fame is widely considered to be the best in the country. Everyone who’s ever had any experience with it, as an inductee or going to the banquet, says there’s nothing in the world done any better. To think about this state and the number of unbelievable people who have come out in every sport, Major League Baseball hall of famers, NFL hall of famers, it’s very humbling. I couldn’t hardly believe it when I got the call.”

From 1994-2004, Ellis was the head basketball coach at Auburn, where we won 186 games, second only to Joel Eaves, and was named the SEC Coach of the Year twice. Ellis led the 1998-99 Tigers to the SEC Championship and the Sweet 16 with a 29-4 record and was named the National Coach of the Year. The Tigers also reached the Sweet 16 during the 2002-03 season.

"The 10 years I spent at Auburn were precious times that I'll never forget,” Ellis said. “I have a lot of great memories. Without those 10 years, this would not be happening. I'm thankful for all the people who have been a part of it. I'm truly blessed by it."