Auburn unable to pull off late comeback in road loss to South Carolina

Unfortunately for the Tigers, that last chance didn’t come to fruition.

With just over two minutes left in the game, Auburn cornerback Jaylin Simpson was hit by the ricocheting punt, which allowed a South Carolina player to fall on the football. While the ball was originally given to the Tigers, the officials awarded the ball to South Carolina upon review, effectively ending the game.

The Tigers found themselves searching for points after a tense start to the second half.

Auburn regained the lead nearly midway through the quarter on Ben Patton’s 37-yard field goal, but the Gamecocks’ offense quickly countered. South Carolina pieced together a quick six-play, 67 yard drive and ended it with a bang when quarterback Jason Brown fired a bullet to Josh Vann for the 7-yard go-ahead score.

The Brown-to-Vann touchdown gave South Carolina a 21-17 lead — its first of the evening — with 4:57 left in the third. Brown ended the night 10-of-15 passing for 157 yards with three touchdowns and one interception.

Auburn seemed set to cut South Carolina’s lead in the early minutes of the fourth quarter. Those hopes, however, were dashed when Patton missed a 25-yard attempt with 14:10 to go in the game.