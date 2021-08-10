 Skip to main content
Auburn unranked in preseason coaches’ poll for first time since 2016
Auburn unranked in preseason coaches' poll for first time since 2016

New Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin throws a pass during a drill at Auburn football's first fall practice on Friday at the Auburn athletics complex.

The USA Today football coaches’ poll was released Tuesday and Auburn was left unranked outside the top 25.

It’s the first time Auburn’s been unranked in the preseason coaches’ poll since 2016.

Rival Alabama is No. 1 and rival Georgia is No. 5.

Outside expectations are low for Auburn now in its first season under Bryan Harsin. The media picked Auburn to finish fifth in the SEC West at SEC Media Days, which would be Auburn’s worst finish in the division since 2015.

Auburn was ranked No. 11 in the coaches’ poll going into the 2020 season.

The Tigers were ranked No. 16 going into 2019, No. 10 going into 2018 and No. 13 going into 2017.

Before 2016, the last time Auburn was unranked in the coaches’ preseason poll was 2013 — after another coaching transition from Gene Chizik to Gus Malzahn.

Auburn, of course, defied expectations that season and made it to the BCS National Championship Game.

After that, Auburn was ranked No. 5 in the preseason coaches’ poll going into 2014, then No. 7 going into 2015 before being unranked in the preseason going into 2016.

Auburn opens the season Sept. 4 at home against Akron.

