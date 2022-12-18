Auburn up to five flips in 2023 class, gets three-star DT Stephen Johnson

The flips just keep on coming.

Auburn football got its third commitment of the day Sunday — and fifth flip in its 2023 class — with a pledge from defensive tackle Stephen Johnson. He joined Sylvester Smith and FIU transfer Rivaldo Fairweather in committing Sunday.

Johnson, a product of Whitewater (Ga.) High School, is listed as a three-star prospect by 247Sports and listed as the No. 147 defensive line prospect in the country.

Previously an Arkansas commit, Johnson got an Auburn offer from Hugh Freeze's staff on Dec. 13. That was followed by an official visit to the Plains on Saturday, two days before Johnson turned his commitment from the Razorbacks to the Tigers.

Auburn's 2023 class jumped another four spots in 247Sports' team rankings with Johnson, going from No. 32 to 28. It also leapfrogged Mississippi State in the process, now making it the No. 10 class in the Southeastern Conference.