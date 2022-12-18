 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AU FOOTBALL

Auburn up to five flips in 2023 class, gets three-star DT Stephen Johnson

  • Updated
  • 0
Auburn vs San Jose State recruiting recruit commit commitment logo

An Auburn cheerleader carries a flag through the end zone after a touchdown against San Jose State on Sept. 10 in Auburn.

 Adam Sparks,

The flips just keep on coming.

Auburn football got its third commitment of the day Sunday — and fifth flip in its 2023 class — with a pledge from defensive tackle Stephen Johnson. He joined Sylvester Smith and FIU transfer Rivaldo Fairweather in committing Sunday.

Johnson, a product of Whitewater (Ga.) High School, is listed as a three-star prospect by 247Sports and listed as the No. 147 defensive line prospect in the country.

Previously an Arkansas commit, Johnson got an Auburn offer from Hugh Freeze's staff on Dec. 13. That was followed by an official visit to the Plains on Saturday, two days before Johnson turned his commitment from the Razorbacks to the Tigers.

Auburn's 2023 class jumped another four spots in 247Sports' team rankings with Johnson, going from No. 32 to 28. It also leapfrogged Mississippi State in the process, now making it the No. 10 class in the Southeastern Conference.

 

Auburn Athletics Writer

Adam has been covering Auburn athletics since March 2022. He graduated from the University of Missouri in May 2021 and has appeared in multiple publications, including the Kansas City Star and Omaha World-Herald, among others.

