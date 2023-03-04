Auburn had floated in “must-win” territory for a little over a month, and the case was no different heading into Saturday. If anything, the day’s contest was as much a must-win as it could get.

For the first time in a long time, must-win became much-won, as Auburn upset No. 12 Tennessee 79-70 on Saturday at Neville Arena. It sealed the biggest win of the season for the Tigers and it likely punched the program’s ticket to the NCAA Tournament for the third time in six seasons.

According to Teamcast, Auburn’s chances of earning an at-large bid at the NCAA Tournament would’ve fallen to 55.7% with a loss to Tennessee. Ahead of the contest, a win was projected to rocket Auburn’s chances to 93.1%. Selection Sunday is March 12, following conference tournaments.

Auburn has been looking for a ‘signature win’ to bolster that résumé for some time: In what’s been a letdown of a final month, Auburn (20-11, 10-8 SEC) has lost seven of the nine games it played heading into Saturday, with a constant theme of failing to close out likely wins. But when it needed to close out most, it finally did so.

With 5:47 remaining, Auburn scored 17 of Saturday’s final 22 points. Wendell Green Jr. led the Tigers with a game-high 24 points and Johni Broome had 17 as well. Jaylin Williams and Allen Flanigan, both of whom were honored pregame in Senior Day festivities, were Auburn’s only other scorers in double figures, with 13 points each.

Tennessee (22-9, 11-7 SEC) was also held in check in the six final minutes, attempting only five shots and making none of them.

The Tigers were also able to overcome a deficit on the glass, being out-rebounded 35-27 and they also staved off an impressive performance from the Volunteers from beyond the arc, as Tennessee made 8 of 16 3s.

Guard Santiago Vescovi had a team-high 21 points for Tennessee.