Auburn volleyball cancels spring season

The Auburn volleyball team has canceled its spring season, the school announced Friday.
As a result of opt-outs and injuries, Auburn will fall below the threshold for total participants and available front-row players required to compete, the school said.
Auburn played eight matches in the fall and was set to re-boot the season at the end of January before the cancelation.
Auburn went 0-8 in the fall under first-year coach Brent Crouch.
“Our guiding mission is to provide for the safety and well-being of our student-athletes and to develop them as Auburn women on and off the court,” Crouch said in a statement. “Discontinuing play at this time is consistent with this mission. We are grateful for the work of Auburn University and the SEC, which allowed us to play a fall season.”
The SEC scheduled eight matches against four opponents for each team in the fall, with plans to re-start the season in the spring giving teams the opportunity to compete in the NCAA Tournament, which was moved to the spring.
Vanderbilt women's basketball recently called off the remainder of its season.
"While it is disappointing that the circumstances do not allow us to participate in the spring volleyball season, the health, safety and well-being of our student-athletes will always be our top priority,” Auburn athletics director Allen Greene said.