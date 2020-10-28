 Skip to main content
Auburn volleyball falls on road at South Carolina
AU Volleyball

Auburn volleyball falls on road at South Carolina

Volleyball: Auburn vs Florida

Oct 22, 2020; Auburn, AL, USA; Auburn Tigers Jaeden Brown (8) during the game between Auburn and Florida at Auburn Arena. Mandatory Credit: Shanna Lockwood/AU Athletics

 Shanna Lockwood

The Auburn volleyball team fell at South Carolina in straight sets on Wednesday night, losing 25-15, 25-16, 25-20.

The Tigers put together their best effort in the third set, by rolling together a 7-0 run to cut a 23-13 South Carolina lead down to 23-20 — but South Carolina’s Kyla Manning swung back with back-to-back kills to end the match.

Auburn drops to 0-3 on the fall season, still seeking its first win under new head coach Brent Crouch.

The Tigers will try again at 3:30 p.m. today when the teams meet again for their rematch in Columbia, S.C.

The game is set to be streamed on SEC Network+.

On Wednesday night, Auburn’s Val Green led the Tigers with eight kills, while Tatum Shopes added six and Jaeden Brown added five. Jackie Barrett set up 19 assists while Payton White scooped up a team-best nine digs.

South Carolina moved to 2-1 in the fall.

Each SEC team is playing an eight-game fall schedule this semester, featuring back-to-back dates with four opponents. After falling to No. 4 Florida last week before this week’s trip to South Carolina, Auburn will travel to face No. 3 Kentucky on Nov. 7 and Nov. 8 before then hosting Tennessee on Nov. 18 and Nov. 19.

