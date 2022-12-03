Auburn volleyball falls to Houston in round of 32

Auburn volleyball won its first ever sets in the NCAA Tournament’s round of 32, but the effort wasn’t enough to get by Houston.

The Tigers fell to the Cougars, conference champion and the region’s No. 5 seed, 3-2 (27-25, 25-15, 25-12, 25-23, 15-8) and are eliminated from the postseason.

The Tigers finish with a 22-9 record, starting six freshmen and ahead of schedule for those players’ plans to build the program led by head coach Brent Crouch.

Madison Scheer finished her night with 17 kills, accompanied by 13 from Akasha Anderson and seven apiece from Kendal Kemp and Bel Zimmerman. Kemp hit .294 and Jackie Barrett hit .333 to go with her three kills.

As a team, the Tigers had 51 kills to the Cougars’ 66 and hit .172 to their opponent’s .217. Auburn out-blocked Houston 12-8, but it wasn’t enough.

Houston was able to pull away early in the first with a four-point run, but the Tigers answered with their own later in a way that kept them in contention.

After the Cougars forced two set points, the Auburn offense rallied for one of its own and the Tigers ultimately won 27-25. Going into extra points, Auburn opened the match by stealing the first set.

In the second, the more experienced Cougars woke up and locked down the Tigers for a 25-15 victory that evened up the match.

Chelsea Harmon was a major contributor in the third set, a strong performance that saw the Tigers finish on a 5-0 scoring run to finish off the 25-12 victory.

In the fourth set, Auburn called a timeout down 20-16 and was able to make a comeback to force a Houston timeout as the Cougars led 24-23 but an awkward touch from Anderson gave up the final point.

In the fifth, Houston ramped up the intensity while the Tigers seemed to run out of gas playing their second five-setter in two nights. Two four-point scoring runs late in the set were enough for the Cougars to pull away in a comfortable win.

This season’s appearance marked Auburn’s second ever appearance in the NCAA Tournament. In its first run to the NCAA Tournament in 2010, Auburn won its opening-round matchup then was swept in the second round.