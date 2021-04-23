Auburn volleyball goes coast to coast bringing in two new transfers

Brent Crouch is searching far and wide for the pieces that could help build Auburn volleyball into a successful program.

He went coast to coast for two new transfer signees.

Crouch introduced transfers from the University of Maryland and the University of Portland on Friday, bringing in new weapons for the fall season from New England and the Pacific Northwest.

Outside hitter Rebekah Rath comes to Auburn after spending the last two seasons with Maryland, where she competed in 43 matches and appeared in every set as a freshman.

Elizabeth Reich comes to Auburn from Portland as a graduate transfer, bringing even more experience as a veteran hand. She played both indoor volleyball and beach volleyball for Portland and has recorded over 800 career kills in four seasons with the Pilots.

“Rebekah and Liz will both make an immediate impact on our team and program,” Crouch said in a release.

Auburn volleyball is focused on the fall after backing out of the pandemic-postponed spring season while citing various reasons.