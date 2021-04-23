Auburn volleyball goes coast to coast bringing in two new transfers

Brent Crouch is searching far and wide for the pieces that could help build Auburn volleyball into a successful program.
He went coast to coast for two new transfer signees.
Crouch introduced transfers from the University of Maryland and the University of Portland on Friday, bringing in new weapons for the fall season from New England and the Pacific Northwest.
Outside hitter Rebekah Rath comes to Auburn after spending the last two seasons with Maryland, where she competed in 43 matches and appeared in every set as a freshman.
Elizabeth Reich comes to Auburn from Portland as a graduate transfer, bringing even more experience as a veteran hand. She played both indoor volleyball and beach volleyball for Portland and has recorded over 800 career kills in four seasons with the Pilots.
“Rebekah and Liz will both make an immediate impact on our team and program,” Crouch said in a release.
Auburn volleyball is focused on the fall after backing out of the pandemic-postponed spring season while citing various reasons.
Auburn is experiencing roster turnover as it moves into Crouch’s second calendar year on board — and he says he expects both Rath and Reich to come in as strong fits for his vision for the program.
“Rebekah is a six-rotation outside hitter with significant experience competing in one of the best conferences in volleyball and will feel right at home with how we train and compete in practice,” Crouch said. “Liz is a four-year starter playing all front row positions during her undergraduate career and has a great attacking arm. She will also bring a high-level work ethic and an infectious energy. Like Rebekah, she has familiarity already with how we do things.
“Both will compete for playing time right away with Rebekah on the outside and Liz most likely as an opposite. As high character and fun people, they will fit right in.”
Rath is originally from Altamonte Springs, Fla. Reich is originally from Colorado Springs, Calif.
Auburn hired Crouch from Southern California in January 2020. His first season on the Plains was thrown awry by the pandemic. Auburn went 0-8 through a short fall schedule before canceling its spring season in a move the program said was a result of opt-outs and injuries.