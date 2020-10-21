Auburn volleyball opens Crouch era against No. 4 Florida

The new era of Auburn volleyball has already faced plenty of challenges.

The Tigers meet one more today.

The Auburn volleyball team opens its new season under new coach Brent Crouch by hosting No. 4 Florida tonight, entering the jaws of last season’s SEC co-champions in the Tigers’ first match in pandemic play.

Crouch was brought to Auburn from Southern California back in January, but soon saw preparation for his first year on the Plains drastically affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Auburn’s virus-altered season finally opens tonight, marking the first of eight matches scheduled for the Tigers this fall.

And it starts with a mighty challenge from the Gators.

“I’m really excited to be together with this team and to be in the trenches battling with them,” Crouch said in a release from the university. “We’ve been together a long time, but we haven’t been competing. We haven’t had the opportunity of standing next to each other while facing an opponent, supporting one another and pushing one another yet.”