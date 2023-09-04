Auburn volleyball has made history again. The Tigers are ranked in the top 25 for the first time in program history.

Auburn made its debut in the rankings at No. 25 in the newest American Volleyball Coaches Association poll top 25 released Monday.

The rising Tigers are 5-0 early this season, and rocket into the rankings after two wins in Tallahassee against SMU and host Florida State in the Seminole Invitational.

Last season in the team’s second season under head coach Brent Crouch, Auburn went 22-9 and earned the school’s second-ever NCAA Tournament win in the postseason. Youngsters signed by Crouch like Akasha Anderson, Madison Scheer and Kendal Kemp have brought new excitement to the program, with all three of those players earning All-SEC honors last year as sophomores.

“Testament to the hard work of our student-athletes,” Crouch posted to Twitter on Monday. “Very proud of them. Onward and upward! We’re just getting started.”

Against SMU, Scheer fired 18 kills and Auburn won 3-1, dropping the second set before bouncing back to take the next two. Against Florida State, Auburn won the first set 30-28 then won the second before dropping the third but closing things in the fourth. Anderson led Auburn with 15 kills and Scheer added another 14.

Auburn has started 5-0 in all three seasons under Crouch.

“I keep saying every year: We have our expectations about where we are and then there is the level that we actually are. We are consistently beating where I think we should be,” Crouch said after the win over Florida State, the program’s first since 2018. “We’re better now than I thought we’d be and we were better last fall than I thought we’d be. That's a testament to the hard work of the players. We have a chance to go undefeated in non-conference again and I will challenge the team to do it.”

Auburn hosts three matches at the Tiger Invitational this weekend in Neville Arena: Auburn plays Middle Tennessee State at 6 p.m. Thursday, then plays Charleston Southern at 7 p.m. Friday, then plays Mercer at 7 p.m. Saturday.