Auburn volleyball releases 2021 schedule

The Southeastern Conference schedule consists of 18 matches in which each member institution will play each other at least once. The order of opponents for each team was determined by a random computer draw. Two-match series may be played Wednesday/Thursday, Thursday/Friday, Friday/Saturday or Saturday/Sunday per the league office.

Auburn opens the conference slate against Ole Miss on Wednesday, Sept. 22, inside Auburn Arena. The Tigers then trek to Tennessee on Wednesday, Sept. 29, for their first road test in league play.

In-state rival Alabama travels to Auburn Arena for a two-match series on Oct. 2-3. Also coming to the Plains in October is Missouri (Oct. 16-17) and LSU (Oct. 29). Auburn has a pair of two-match road series in October, traveling to Arkansas (Oct. 9-10) and Georgia (Oct. 22-23).

The Tigers open the final month of the regular season with a two-match series at Texas A&M on Nov. 4-5 before returning to Auburn Arena to host South Carolina on Wednesday, Nov. 10.

Auburn’s final midweek match of the season is set for Wednesday, Nov. 18 at Florida.

Rounding out its home slate, Auburn welcomes reigning national champion Kentucky for a two-match series on Nov. 20-21. The 2021 regular-season finale at Mississippi State is set for Friday, Nov. 26.