Auburn volleyball releases 2021 schedule

Returning to the court for its second season under head coach Brent Crouch, Auburn volleyball released its 2021 schedule Wednesday.
“We are excited to announce our 2021 schedule,” Crouch said. “Our team looks very different this year with six new players, and we scheduled a preseason accordingly. With little travel and lots of practice time, we will be well prepared by the time SEC plays begins. With the national championship residing in the SEC, there is no better and more challenging conference to compete in.”
The Tigers open the season, hosting The Citadel, Tennessee Tech and Jackson State for the War Eagle Invitational. Auburn’s season opener versus The Citadel is slated for a 7 p.m. CT first serve on Friday, Aug. 27. The Tigers will square off against Tennessee Tech and Jackson State on Saturday, Aug. 28.
Auburn gets its first road test at the Southeastern Showdown hosted by Southeastern Louisiana in Hammond, La. Auburn faces Southern University and the host Lady Lions on Friday, Sept. 3 before taking on Fullerton on Saturday, Sept. 4.
The Tigers then turn their attention to a pair of midweek matches at Auburn Arena, welcoming New Orleans on Wednesday, Sept. 8 and North Alabama on Thursday, Sept. 9.
Auburn rounds out its nonconference slate with a final home tournament over Sept. 17-18. Florida A&M, Nicholls State and Belmont complete the tournament field.
The Southeastern Conference schedule consists of 18 matches in which each member institution will play each other at least once. The order of opponents for each team was determined by a random computer draw. Two-match series may be played Wednesday/Thursday, Thursday/Friday, Friday/Saturday or Saturday/Sunday per the league office.
Auburn opens the conference slate against Ole Miss on Wednesday, Sept. 22, inside Auburn Arena. The Tigers then trek to Tennessee on Wednesday, Sept. 29, for their first road test in league play.
In-state rival Alabama travels to Auburn Arena for a two-match series on Oct. 2-3. Also coming to the Plains in October is Missouri (Oct. 16-17) and LSU (Oct. 29). Auburn has a pair of two-match road series in October, traveling to Arkansas (Oct. 9-10) and Georgia (Oct. 22-23).
The Tigers open the final month of the regular season with a two-match series at Texas A&M on Nov. 4-5 before returning to Auburn Arena to host South Carolina on Wednesday, Nov. 10.
Auburn’s final midweek match of the season is set for Wednesday, Nov. 18 at Florida.
Rounding out its home slate, Auburn welcomes reigning national champion Kentucky for a two-match series on Nov. 20-21. The 2021 regular-season finale at Mississippi State is set for Friday, Nov. 26.
The 2021 NCAA Championship is scheduled for Dec. 16-18 at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. Dates and locations for the first and second rounds of postseason play as well as regional championships will be announced later by the NCAA.