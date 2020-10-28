Auburn volleyball seeks first win for Crouch on road at South Carolina

The Auburn volleyball team looks to pick up a first victory for new head coach Brent Crouch tonight, when the Tigers take on South Carolina in Columbia, S.C.

Auburn (0-2) is on the road for the first time in its virus-adjusted fall schedule.

The Tigers meet South Carolina (1-1), with the match to be televised on SEC Network.

Auburn was swept in straight sets last week against powerhouse No. 4 Florida. The matchup with South Carolina could offer a better look at where the team stands on a more level playing field for Crouch, in his first season at Auburn after being hired away in the offseason from Southern California.

South Carolina split two matches with Georgia last weekend.

“Traveling to South Carolina will be a challenge,” Crouch said in a release. “They are a good team that has tournament aspirations. They’re physical. I expect something similar to the Florida match in terms of competitiveness.

“You will not see quit out of our team at any point. You’ll see some improvement of really every aspect of the game, so I’m expecting to be scoring more points in every set.”