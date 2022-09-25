Auburn volleyball sweeps Alabama series on road

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Much like the lights inside Foster Auditorium, once the Tigers turned on, they weren’t going to stop shining.

Led by freshman Madison Scheer, Auburn secured its second straight win over in-state rival Alabama, 3-1 (16-25, 25-16, 25-14, 25-14).

Aggressive serving from the Tide led to several out-of-system plays for the Tigers. Having difficulty finding a footing, Auburn couldn’t seem to find the same momentum it did a day ago.

Freshman Bel Zimmerman did her best to keep the Orange and Blue afloat in the first set with four kills on .333 hitting but Alabama’s collective .294 effort was too much to overcome.

The Tigers found a way to turn the tide in the second frame, though. Taking the same recipe Alabama used in the first, Auburn tightened up both its serve and receive game.

Dialing up five aces, including a pair from sophomore Fallan Lanham, the Orange and Blue were all over Alabama. Simultaneously, keeping Alabama out of system led to a potent offensive punch from the Tigers.

As a team, Auburn hit an incredible .450 to even the match at one set apiece.

To no one’s surprise, freshman Madison Scheer was leading the charge in igniting the Tigers. Finding her groove between the second and third set, Scheer’s numbers skyrocketed and the team followed.

Virtually unstoppable in the third, Scheer grabbed six kills on eight swings with zero errors. The Eureka, Missouri native would finish with 20 kills on .486 hitting, marking the seventh time this season the youngster has hit north of .400.

With a little pep in their step, suddenly everyone’s energy rose to the occasion. Sarah Morton and Zoe Slaughter were making plays in the back row, Jackie Barrett was distributing left, right and center, and Chelsey Harmon and Kendal Kemp were busy blocking at the net.

Combined with another stout serving performance, including another ace from Lanham, put the nail in the coffin for Alabama in the third and put the Tigers one set away from the series sweep.

If the Auburn fans that made the trip to Tuscaloosa needed any indication of whether or not the team was fired up to play the fourth set, they were promptly answered by an emphatic Kendal Kemp block.

Tigers were flying around everywhere making plays. Of Anderson’s 18 digs, seven of them came in the fourth set alone.

Scheer added seven more kills on .462 hitting while the team saved its best performance for last, hitting .310 to close out the contest.