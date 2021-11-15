 Skip to main content
Auburn vs. Alabama kickoff time set as CBS picks up Iron Bowl
AU FOOTBALL

Auburn vs. Alabama kickoff time set as CBS picks up Iron Bowl

Pick Six Opt Ins Football (copy)

In this Nov. 30, 2019, file photo, Auburn linebacker Chandler Wooten tackles Alabama running back Brian Robinson Jr. during the Iron Bowl.

 Butch Dill, The Associated Press

The Iron Bowl will be in the national spotlight on CBS again.

CBS has chosen to showcase the Auburn vs. Alabama rivalry game on Nov. 27, the SEC announced Monday.

The game will kick off at 2:30 p.m. Central in Jordan-Hare Stadium.

The rivalry game is regularly featured by SEC on CBS.

This year’s game will pit an Alabama team trying to roll back into the playoffs against an Auburn team trying to salvage the back end of its schedule.

Auburn will almost certainly be without quarterback Bo Nix, who was scheduled to undergo surgery Monday after an ankle injury Saturday in Auburn’s loss to Mississippi State.

Auburn looks to bounce back this Saturday at South Carolina. Alabama, meanwhile, will look to clinch up the SEC West on Saturday against Arkansas. Georgia has already won the SEC East and will be in the SEC Championship Game.

This Saturday’s game between Auburn and South Carolina is set to kick off at 6 p.m. Central at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C. The game will be televised in primetime by ESPN.

