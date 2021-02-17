Auburn vs. Mississippi State men’s basketball game postponed again

The Auburn men’s basketball game with Mississippi State rescheduled for Thursday has been postponed again.

A make-up date for the game has not yet been determined.

The change comes due to icy weather moving through the region this week. It’s one of three men’s basketball games scheduled for Thursday that the SEC has postponed. Four women’s basketball games were also postponed, including Auburn’s game at Mississippi State.

The men’s basketball game with Mississippi State was originally scheduled for Tuesday before it was postponed until Thursday then postponed again on Wednesday morning.

The Auburn men’s basketball team’s next scheduled game is set for Saturday at LSU in Baton Rouge, La.