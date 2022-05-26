Auburn walk-on Whitmore enters transfer portal

Auburn guard Michael Whitmore will be looking for a new home, as he entered the transfer portal Wednesday, according to multiple reports.

Whitmore seemingly confirmed reports Thursday morning by tweeting out a highlight tape with the caption "DMs open."

A 5-foot-9 guard, Whitmore played high school basketball with former Auburn center Walker Kessler at Woodward Academy in College Park, Georgia, outside of Atlanta. He arrived on the Plains after spending his freshman season at Lee University, a Division II school in Cleveland, Tennessee.

In his lone season at Lee, Whitmore averaged 18.3 points and 6.7 assists per game. Whitmore did not appear in a game for Auburn last year.

Whitmore is the third Auburn player to enter the portal since the end of the 2021-22 season, along with Devan Cambridge and former walk-on and Auburn native Preston Cook. Cambridge entered the portal on March 24, and announced on March 31 that he'd be joining his brother, former Nevada player Desmond Cambridge, at Arizona State. Cook entered the portal on March 29, but has yet to announce his next destination.

While Cook and Whitmore are both former walk-ons, the former was presented a scholarship ahead of Auburn's 2021-22 season.

Without Whitmore, Auburn's roster for the coming season sits at 15. It lists the additions of former LSU commit Yohan Traore and Morehead State transfer Johni Broome, as well as signees Chance Westry and Tre Donaldson. It also lists both Allen Flanigan and Dylan Cardwell, who were listed as early entrants to the NBA Draft.

Both Flanigan and Cardwell's returns next season are expected, but neither has yet to officially withdraw from the draft. Their deadline to do so is June 1 if they wish to maintain their NCAA eligibility.

The Tigers still have one scholarship spot remaining for next season, but coach Bruce Pearl is still unsure if it will be used, according to a report from Al.com.

