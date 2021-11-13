Auburn watches 25-point lead disappear in home loss to Mississippi State

After Auburn stomped out another Mississippi State drive, the Tigers found paydirt once again.

The Tigers put together its longest drive of the first half — an 11-play, 66-yard possession — as the home squad continued to pick apart the Bulldogs through the air and on the ground. Nix finished this drive with a bang, as he sold a play-action pass, rolled to his right and connected with Luke Deal for a 4-yard touchdown strike.

Nix ended the day 27-of-41 passing for 377 yards with two touchdowns.

Following Mississippi State’s second straight punt, the Tigers marched toward the end zone again when wide receiver Kobe Hudson came through with a clutch moment. Hudson took off past the Bulldogs in coverage on a fade route, spotted the ball as he ran into the end zone and got one hand up to make an outstanding catch.

Hudson’s touchdown grab pushed the Tigers to a 28-3 lead with 6:10 to go in the second quarter.

The Tigers’ continued success at stopping the Bulldogs’ pass-heavy offense then hit a bump just before halftime that proved to be just the beginning of Mississippi State’s mad dash back into contention.