Auburn, Western Kentucky sporting decals to honor late Virginia players

Auburn and Western Kentucky will honor the trio of Virginia football players who were victims of a shooting last Sunday by wearing decals on the backs of their helmets in their 3 p.m. contest Saturday.
The circular decals include the numbers of the three players, as well as Virginia's logo.
Three Cavaliers — receivers Lavel Davis Jr. and Devin Chandler, and defensive end/linebacker D'Sean Perry — were shot and killed late Sunday, University of Virginia president Jim Ryan confirmed during a Monday press conference.
Two other students were shot and and hospitalized in the shooting, Ryan said, though he identified neither.
Authorities apprehended the suspect — Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. — Monday, and he was arrested and charged with three counts of second-degree murder and three counts of using a handgun in the commission of a felony. Jones, 22, was a former teammate of Davis, Chandler and Perry at UVa.
On Thursday, Virginia announced it had cancelled its game against Coastal Carolina this weekend in the wake of the shooting.
