AU FOOTBALL

Auburn, Western Kentucky sporting decals to honor late Virginia players

  • Updated
Auburn and Western Kentucky will honor the trio of Virginia football players who were victims of a shooting last Sunday by wearing decals on the backs of their helmets in their 3 p.m. contest Saturday.

The circular decals include the numbers of the three players, as well as Virginia's logo.

Three Cavaliers — receivers Lavel Davis Jr. and Devin Chandler, and defensive end/linebacker D'Sean Perry — were shot and killed late Sunday, University of Virginia president Jim Ryan confirmed during a Monday press conference.

Two other students were shot and and hospitalized in the shooting, Ryan said, though he identified neither.

Authorities apprehended the suspect — Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. — Monday, and he was arrested and charged with three counts of second-degree murder and three counts of using a handgun in the commission of a felony. Jones, 22, was a former teammate of Davis, Chandler and Perry at UVa.

On Thursday, Virginia announced it had cancelled its game against Coastal Carolina this weekend in the wake of the shooting.

 

Auburn Athletics Writer

Adam has been covering Auburn athletics since March 2022. He graduated from the University of Missouri in May 2021 and has appeared in multiple publications, including the Kansas City Star and Omaha World-Herald, among others.

