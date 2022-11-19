Auburn, Western Kentucky sporting decals to honor late Virginia players

Auburn and Western Kentucky will honor the trio of Virginia football players who were victims of a shooting last Sunday by wearing decals on the backs of their helmets in their 3 p.m. contest Saturday.

The circular decals include the numbers of the three players, as well as Virginia's logo.

Three Cavaliers — receivers Lavel Davis Jr. and Devin Chandler, and defensive end/linebacker D'Sean Perry — were shot and killed late Sunday, University of Virginia president Jim Ryan confirmed during a Monday press conference.

Two other students were shot and and hospitalized in the shooting, Ryan said, though he identified neither.

Authorities apprehended the suspect — Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. — Monday, and he was arrested and charged with three counts of second-degree murder and three counts of using a handgun in the commission of a felony. Jones, 22, was a former teammate of Davis, Chandler and Perry at UVa.

On Thursday, Virginia announced it had cancelled its game against Coastal Carolina this weekend in the wake of the shooting.