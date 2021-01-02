Auburn wide receiver Anthony Schwartz declares for NFL draft

Auburn junior wide receiver Anthony Schwartz is taking his world-class speed to the NFL.
Schwartz announced on Saturday he was forgoing his senior season at Auburn and declaring for the 2021 NFL Draft. His decision comes after he played in Auburn’s 10 regular season games in 2020 but opted out of the Tigers’ Citrus Bowl against Northwestern on Friday.
Schwartz announced his decision in a social media post.
God’s Plan... pic.twitter.com/NGpVGSvBsh— Anthony Schwartz (@TheRealF1ash) January 3, 2021
“To the Auburn Family, I will miss running out to 90,000 of you screaming and shouting for Auburn. Even through the tough times, you were always there and still supported me,” Schwartz wrote in part. “Auburn has taught me plenty of life lessons, and for that I will be forever grateful.”
The 6-foot, 180-pound Schwartz ended the 2020 season as the Tigers’ second-leading receiver with 54 receptions for 636 yards and three touchdowns. He set a new career high for receptions in a game with 10 in the Tigers’ win over Arkansas on Oct. 10 then set a new career high for receiving yards in a game with 123 against LSU on Oct. 31.
Schwartz leaves Auburn with 117 career receptions for 1,433 yards and six touchdowns.
Schwartz came to Auburn as an elite speedster after setting a youth world record with a 10.15 100-meter dash in the 2017 Florida Relays and taking the silver medal in the 100 and the gold medal in 4x100 relay at the IAAF U20 world championships in Finland in July 2018.
Schwartz was a stellar high school football player as well, as he was a four-star receiver as a recruit and helped the American Heritage Patriots win back-to-back Florida Class 5A state titles.
As far as professional plans, Schwartz is the second Auburn player to officially announce plans to leave the program and go to the NFL. Linebacker K.J. Britt announced in December he would leave the team prior to its regular-season finale against Mississippi State and begin preparing for the draft.
Although Schwartz is leaving the Tigers program, he kept his message regarding his departure centered on Auburn.
Schwartz wrote it was his dream to play college football in the SEC, and he added that being at Auburn has been a blessing and has given him an experience he wouldn’t trade. He thanked his family along with the Auburn coaching staff, trainers and his various teammates for their help along the way.
Even though he won’t suit up for new head coach Bryan Harsin, Schwartz included Harsin in his parting message for the fans.
“I ask during these tough times to be patient and trust the process as Auburn goes through some changes and support Coach Harsin,” Schwartz wrote.