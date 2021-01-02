Auburn wide receiver Anthony Schwartz declares for NFL draft

Auburn junior wide receiver Anthony Schwartz is taking his world-class speed to the NFL.

Schwartz announced on Saturday he was forgoing his senior season at Auburn and declaring for the 2021 NFL Draft. His decision comes after he played in Auburn’s 10 regular season games in 2020 but opted out of the Tigers’ Citrus Bowl against Northwestern on Friday.

Schwartz announced his decision in a social media post.

“To the Auburn Family, I will miss running out to 90,000 of you screaming and shouting for Auburn. Even through the tough times, you were always there and still supported me,” Schwartz wrote in part. “Auburn has taught me plenty of life lessons, and for that I will be forever grateful.”

The 6-foot, 180-pound Schwartz ended the 2020 season as the Tigers’ second-leading receiver with 54 receptions for 636 yards and three touchdowns. He set a new career high for receptions in a game with 10 in the Tigers’ win over Arkansas on Oct. 10 then set a new career high for receiving yards in a game with 123 against LSU on Oct. 31.

Schwartz leaves Auburn with 117 career receptions for 1,433 yards and six touchdowns.