Auburn wide receiver Anthony Schwartz selected by the Cleveland Browns in the NFL Draft

The first Auburn Tiger is officially off the board at the 2021 NFL Draft.

Auburn wide receiver Anthony Schwartz was selected by the Cleveland Browns with the 91st overall pick in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft on Friday night.

The 6-foot, 186-pound Schwartz is headed to the league after a productive three-year run with the Tigers.

Schwartz left Auburn with 117 career receptions for 1,433 yards and six touchdowns. He ended the 2020 season as the Tigers’ second-leading receiver with 54 receptions for 636 yards and three touchdowns. He set a new career high for receptions in a game with 10 in the Tigers’ win over Arkansas on Oct. 10 then set a new career high for receiving yards in a game with 123 against LSU on Oct. 31.

Schwartz came to Auburn as an elite speedster after setting a youth world record with a 10.15 100-meter dash in the 2017 Florida Relays and taking the silver medal in the 100 and the gold medal in 4x100 relay at the IAAF U20 world championships in Finland in July 2018.

Schwartz was a stellar high school football player as well, as he was a four-star receiver as a recruit and helped the American Heritage Patriots win back-to-back Florida Class 5A state titles.