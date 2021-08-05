Auburn wide receiver Demetris Robertson ‘very close’ to joining team for fall camp

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Robertson ended his time with the Bulldogs by playing in six games and making 12 receptions for 110 yards with no touchdowns in 2020.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart praised his former player during SEC Media Days on July 20.

“D-Rob’s a tremendous young man,” Smart said. “He’s a kid that I’ve known — I mean, I can go all the way back to the years at Alabama when we were recruiting D-Rob as a young player, and then I come to Georgia, continue to recruit him, don’t get him, get him by transfer and now he’s going to graduate in the summer and be able to go to Auburn.

“He’s got a lot of speed. He’s a vertical threat. I know [offensive coordinator Mike] Bobo and those guys at Auburn are excited to get him.”

Robertson will soon join a receiver room that faces the challenge of replacing the production of Seth Williams, Anthony Schwartz and Eli Stove from 2020. The Tigers don’t lack for options – the group includes players such as Kobe Hudson, Ze’Vian Capers, Shedrick Jackson and Ja’Varrius Johnson – but they are all unproven as receivers who can withstand a full season of playing SEC football.

Auburn quarterback Bo Nix spoke on July 22 about what Robertson could be bringing to the table for the offense and the other receivers.

“Once he gets on campus and once he gets going, I'm excited to work with him. He's had great experiences, going from Cal to Georgia. So now playing with us, he's been in the league. He knows how tough it is. He knows what it means to play in this conference,” Nix said. “Hopefully, his experience will be a great thing for our receivers, who are inexperienced because of events leading up to this, guys leaving and stuff like that. Those guys continue to gain experience, so maybe he can help them bridge the gap. I'm excited to meet him.”