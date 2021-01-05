Auburn wide receiver Eli Stove declares for NFL Draft

After a productive five-year run at Auburn, wide receiver Eli Stove is turning his attention to the NFL.

Stove announced Tuesday he will not use his extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA and will instead turn his attention to the 2021 NFL Draft. Stove’s decision comes after a productive tenure with the Tigers during which he recorded the fifth-most receptions in program history.

Stove leaves Auburn with 136 receptions for 1,186 yards and six touchdowns. His decision means the Tigers’ top three receivers from 2020 — which includes Seth Williams and Anthony Schwartz — will not return for 2021.

“Although my time at Auburn has come to an end, I am looking forward to what is yet to come as I now gear my focus towards the NFL draft,” Stove wrote in part on social media. “I am confident knowing that I have been fully prepared through amazing leadership and support. I will always wear Auburn on my back, and I am looking forward to being able to put on for the city that has done so much for me.”

Stove played in 12 games as a true freshman in 2016, which included six starts. He appeared in all 14 games for the Tigers during his sophomore season and ended that campaign with 29 receptions for 265 yards.