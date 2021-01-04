Auburn wide receiver Seth Williams declares for NFL Draft

Two days after Auburn’s Anthony Schwartz declared for the NFL draft, fellow wide receiver Seth Williams has followed suit.
Williams announced his intentions Monday, three days after the final game of his junior season. Williams leaves Auburn as one of the Tigers’ most productive receivers in recent memory and stands fourth in school history in career receiving yards and seventh in career receptions.
“To my coaches, thank you for always believing in me and giving me the opportunity to play the game I love at Auburn University. To my teammates, what a ride it has been!” Williams wrote in part on social media. “To the Auburn Family, it has been a pleasure to represent The Plains. Thank you all for the support and love! It is unmatched!”
Williams had a breakout 2019 season for the Tigers and ended his sophomore season by leading the team with 59 receptions for 830 yards and eight touchdowns. The 6-foot-3, 211-pound junior was again Auburn’s leading receiver in 2020 and ended the 11-game campaign with 47 receptions for 760 yards and four touchdowns.
“He’s been a pretty dynamic guy,” then-Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn said in October. “He’s had, what, three or four game-winning touchdowns? He’s a guy that’s an impact player, and obviously when you have your best guys playing their best, it opens everything else up. It’s really good that he bounced back, and that’s the sign of a really good player. I expect him to continue that.”
Williams was one of the most consistent playmakers for Auburn during a 2020 season in which the Tigers’ offense faced several ups and downs. He and quarterback Bo Nix got into a shouting match on the sidelines during the Tigers’ loss to South Carolina on Oct. 17, but the next week the duo came back strong — which culminated in Williams scoring the go-ahead touchdown with 1:11 to go in the fourth quarter.
Williams spoke about that bounceback shortly after the Tigers topped the Rebels on Oct. 24.
“Me and Bo, we always bump heads every now and then. Two great minds are always going to bump heads; you’re just going to get over it,” Williams said. “It was nothing to worry about, just me and him — just being us. We came back and put it behind us, and we got the win today.”
Williams only scored one more touchdown after the 58-yard touchdown reception against the Rebels. He was held to four receptions or less in four of Auburn’s last five games in the regular season.
Williams ended his career at Auburn by recording five receptions for 72 yards in the Tigers’ Citrus Bowl loss to Northwestern.
Williams leaves Auburn with 132 receptions for 2,124 yards and 17 touchdowns. Williams and Nix were responsible for 105 receptions together, the third-most prolific pass-catching combo in Auburn history.
Williams becomes the third Auburn player to announce their intentions to go pro. Schwartz announced his decision on Saturday, and senior linebacker K.J. Britt made his intentions known in December.
Williams was the second Auburn player on Monday to announce his intentions to not return in 2021.
Quarterback Cord Sandberg announced early Monday morning he was entering the transfer portal following his sophomore season with the Tigers. His only appearance this season was in the Citrus Bowl, where he was 1-of-1 passing for eight yards.