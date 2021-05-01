Auburn wide receiver Seth Williams selected by the Denver Broncos in the 2021 NFL Draft

Auburn wide receiver Seth Williams is taking his talents to Denver.

Williams was selected by the Broncos with the 219th overall pick in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft on Friday night. The 6-foot-3, 211-pound receiver heads to the NFL after being the Tigers’ leading receiver the last two years.

Williams becomes the fourth Auburn player selected this year after the Cleveland Browns selected Anthony Schwartz with the 91st overall pick, the New York Jets selected Jamien Sherwood with the 146th pick and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected KJ Britt with the 176th pick.

Williams had a breakout 2019 season for the Tigers and ended his sophomore season by leading the team with 59 receptions for 830 yards and eight touchdowns. He was again Auburn’s leading receiver in 2020 and ended the 11-game campaign with 47 receptions for 760 yards and four touchdowns.

Williams recorded 132 career receptions for 2,124 yards and 17 touchdowns at Auburn. He stands fourth in school history in career receiving yards and seventh in career receptions.

Williams and Auburn quarterback Bo Nix were responsible for 105 receptions together, the third-most prolific pass-catching combo in Auburn history.