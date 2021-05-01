Auburn wide receiver Seth Williams selected by the Denver Broncos in the 2021 NFL Draft

Auburn wide receiver Seth Williams is taking his talents to Denver.
Williams was selected by the Broncos with the 219th overall pick in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft on Friday night. The 6-foot-3, 211-pound receiver heads to the NFL after being the Tigers’ leading receiver the last two years.
Williams becomes the fourth Auburn player selected this year after the Cleveland Browns selected Anthony Schwartz with the 91st overall pick, the New York Jets selected Jamien Sherwood with the 146th pick and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected KJ Britt with the 176th pick.
Williams had a breakout 2019 season for the Tigers and ended his sophomore season by leading the team with 59 receptions for 830 yards and eight touchdowns. He was again Auburn’s leading receiver in 2020 and ended the 11-game campaign with 47 receptions for 760 yards and four touchdowns.
Williams recorded 132 career receptions for 2,124 yards and 17 touchdowns at Auburn. He stands fourth in school history in career receiving yards and seventh in career receptions.
Williams and Auburn quarterback Bo Nix were responsible for 105 receptions together, the third-most prolific pass-catching combo in Auburn history.
Williams was one of the most consistent playmakers for Auburn during a 2020 season in which the Tigers’ offense faced several ups and downs. He and Nix got into a shouting match on the sidelines during the Tigers’ loss to South Carolina on Oct. 17, but the next week the duo came back strong — which culminated in Williams scoring the go-ahead touchdown with 1:11 to go in the fourth quarter.
Williams spoke about that bounce back shortly after the Tigers topped the Rebels on Oct. 24.
“Me and Bo, we always bump heads every now and then. Two great minds are always going to bump heads; you’re just going to get over it,” Williams said. “It was nothing to worry about, just me and him — just being us. We came back and put it behind us, and we got the win today.”
A native of Cottondale, Williams came to Auburn as a four-star recruit. He chose Auburn over Alabama and offers from 10 other schools after a high school career in which he played receiver and safety for Paul W. Bryant High School.
Williams spoke about what he plans to bring to the NFL following Auburn’s Pro Day on March 18.
“I showed a side of my skillset in college, but when I get to the pros I’ll be ready to show it all,” Williams said. “I am a playmaker – I am able to go up and get it. The ball in the air is mine. I feel like I can run every route in the route tree.”