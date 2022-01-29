‘Auburn will always be our home’: Sonny Smith banner unveiled in Auburn Arena

“I was so lucky to get to coach the people I got to coach here,” Smith said. He turned to Barkley as the fans cheered: “I’ve got one, the greatest to ever play the game, and he’s here right now.”

Barkley was in attendance but he also spoke on a pre-recorded video that played on the scoreboard in Auburn Arena before the ceremony.

“I love you. You’ve been a father figure to me since 1981,” Barkley said. “You’ve been a great coach to me, my entire life. I love you and Jan. Your wife is a saint. I love you, Jan.

“Coach, I’m so glad they’re putting your name up in the rafters. You’ve been amazing to me since 1981. I tell you all the time I love you. I’m blessed to have you in my life. And War Damn Eagle.”

Smith’s wife, children and grandchildren were there on the court too — some with tears streaming down their face while Smith managed to choke his back.

Smiths is a member of the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame and the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame, and true to his word, he calls Auburn his home and Saturday after the ceremony stepped back to press row to call the game for Auburn’s radio broadcast alongside Andy Burcham.