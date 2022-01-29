‘Auburn will always be our home’: Sonny Smith banner unveiled in Auburn Arena

Sonny Smith took a moment, pausing as he looked up at the new banner in Auburn Arena.
There was his name. It read out all his accomplishments: 339 career wins, SEC champion, Elite Eight, conference coach of the year, Hall of Fame.
But his favorite part of the banner, it sounded like, was the AU right at the top.
“I love Auburn,” he said on the microphone in Auburn Arena, sharing his moment with the people — his people.
A new banner recognizing Smith’s career was unveiled in the rafters in Auburn Arena on Saturday before the Auburn men’s basketball game against Oklahoma. Smith coached Auburn from 1978 to 1989, bringing the program to new heights and coaching of the best players in program history.
Several of them joined him on the court Saturday for the unveiling ceremony.
“I coached all over the world. My nickname as a coach was Suitcase,” he laughed. “I only coached one place in my life that I wanted it to be my home. I was ready for the next job — until we found Auburn. And Auburn will always be our home.”
Auburn legend Charles Barkley stood behind Smith during the ceremony alongside former players Mike Jones, Johnny Lynn and Gerald White.
“I was so lucky to get to coach the people I got to coach here,” Smith said. He turned to Barkley as the fans cheered: “I’ve got one, the greatest to ever play the game, and he’s here right now.”
Barkley was in attendance but he also spoke on a pre-recorded video that played on the scoreboard in Auburn Arena before the ceremony.
“I love you. You’ve been a father figure to me since 1981,” Barkley said. “You’ve been a great coach to me, my entire life. I love you and Jan. Your wife is a saint. I love you, Jan.
“Coach, I’m so glad they’re putting your name up in the rafters. You’ve been amazing to me since 1981. I tell you all the time I love you. I’m blessed to have you in my life. And War Damn Eagle.”
Smith’s wife, children and grandchildren were there on the court too — some with tears streaming down their face while Smith managed to choke his back.
Smiths is a member of the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame and the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame, and true to his word, he calls Auburn his home and Saturday after the ceremony stepped back to press row to call the game for Auburn’s radio broadcast alongside Andy Burcham.
As soon as his speech was over, current Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl walked out on the court to shake Smith’s hand and give him a hug.
“For you people, you folks, you friends, to accept Jan and I the way you have, I will never forget that,” Smith said. “And to be friends, and watch this program grow, grow through the coaches that they have here right now, it’s a great time to be an Auburn Tiger.”
Auburn last weekend celebrated the unveiling of a banner honoring legendary former women’s basketball coach Joe Ciampi.
“Auburn is our home. And you didn’t have to put my name up there for me to love this place and to love to be an Auburn Tiger,” Smith said. “And our family is Auburn Tigers, all of us.
“Thank you so much.”