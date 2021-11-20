Auburn will be missing three starters against South Carolina

Auburn will be playing without three starters in Saturday night’s game against South Carolina.

Linebacker Owen Pappoe, wide receiver Kobe Hudson and offensive guard Brandon Council will all be unavailable against the Gamecocks. Pappoe was present but not dressed out during pre-game warm-ups, while neither Hudson nor Council were in attendance.

The trio's absences Saturday were in addition to the Tigers having already lost quarterback Bo Nix and kicker Anders Carlson for the remainder of the season.

Pappoe missed four games before returning for the Ole Miss game three weeks ago. He then missed last week’s game against Mississippi State.

In his two games back from injury, Pappoe had eight tackles and one tackle for loss. He’s recorded 23 tackles, three tackles for loss and two quarterback hurries in five games this fall.

"As far as being hurt, this is the first time I’ve ever had to go through something like this, so this was foreign to me," Pappoe said on Nov. 3. "I’m still not even really fully 100 percent yet; it’s still bothering me a little bit now, but it’s not going to get better until after the season, you know what I’m saying, so I’m still pushing through it."