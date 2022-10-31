Auburn will owe Bryan Harsin about $15.5 million in buyout money

As Auburn football makes its change in leadership, it'll be paying a lot of money before it has even selected a new head coach.
It'll owe former head coach Bryan Harsin $15,575,000 in buyout money, which was exactly 70% of his remaining contract when he was relieved of his duties Monday.
According to Harsin's contract, his buyout for being fired without cause is 70% of his remaining contract, and taking another job would not offset the payments owed to him by Auburn. He's owed half of his buyout, about $7.78 million, within 30 days of his termination, and the remaining will be dished in four annual, equal payments, which is about $1.94 million per payment.
The contract is set up the same way as former Auburn and current UCF coach Gus Malzahn, who's still being paid his $21.45 million buyout from Auburn.
Between Malzahn and Harsin, Auburn is now paying a combined $37.02 million in buyout money to its two previous head football coaches. That doesn't include the approximately $7.15 million that was paid to Malzahn staffers.
Harsin's buyout is the largest of any FBS coach fired to this point in the season. It's less than a million more than Scott Frost's $15 million from Nebraska, and it exceeds former Colorado coach Karl Dorrell's ($11.4 million), former Georgia Tech coach Geoff Collins' ($11.3 million) and former Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst's ($11 million).
Adam has been covering Auburn athletics since March 2022. He graduated from the University of Missouri in May 2021 and has appeared in multiple publications, including the Kansas City Star and Omaha World-Herald, among others.