Auburn will owe Bryan Harsin about $15.5 million in buyout money

As Auburn football makes its change in leadership, it'll be paying a lot of money before it has even selected a new head coach.

It'll owe former head coach Bryan Harsin $15,575,000 in buyout money, which was exactly 70% of his remaining contract when he was relieved of his duties Monday.

According to Harsin's contract, his buyout for being fired without cause is 70% of his remaining contract, and taking another job would not offset the payments owed to him by Auburn. He's owed half of his buyout, about $7.78 million, within 30 days of his termination, and the remaining will be dished in four annual, equal payments, which is about $1.94 million per payment.

The contract is set up the same way as former Auburn and current UCF coach Gus Malzahn, who's still being paid his $21.45 million buyout from Auburn.

Between Malzahn and Harsin, Auburn is now paying a combined $37.02 million in buyout money to its two previous head football coaches. That doesn't include the approximately $7.15 million that was paid to Malzahn staffers.

Harsin's buyout is the largest of any FBS coach fired to this point in the season. It's less than a million more than Scott Frost's $15 million from Nebraska, and it exceeds former Colorado coach Karl Dorrell's ($11.4 million), former Georgia Tech coach Geoff Collins' ($11.3 million) and former Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst's ($11 million).