The last time Auburn men’s basketball went to Lexington and won, Whitney Houston was topping Billboard’s Hot 100. Tom Selleck and Ted Danson starred in the box office’s top-grossing movie. Bruce Pearl was still an assistant coach at Iowa.

Auburn walked out of Rupp Arena with a 53-52 win against Kentucky on Jan. 9, 1988. That Sonny Smith-led Auburn squad’s victory at Kentucky was the first of such kind in five seasons.

It’s been 35 years since, and that ‘87-88 squad still has Auburn’s last win in Wildcat territory. Heading to Lexington for a 3 p.m. CDT game Saturday against a red-hot Kentucky team, Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl said the history of the series is well-discussed with his players.

“We talk about the fact that we haven’t won there in 35 years,” Pearl said Thursday, “but also remind them we’ve beaten them in four of the last six. I want them to have the confidence from the standpoint that we respect Kentucky, respect their history, and I’m very proud that we’ve been competitive with Kentucky. That’s what you’ve got to do when you’re in the SEC.

“It’s like you’re playing football in the SEC. You’ve got to be competitive with Auburn and Alabama and Georgia. The best teams in the SEC are those three teams. In basketball, you’ve got to be competitive with Kentucky.”

The Wildcats comfortably lead the all-time series against Auburn at 92-22, and the case is the same when playing in Lexington, with a record of 47-2 against the Tigers at Rupp. But recent history is far more split.

Since Pearl came to Auburn, Kentucky still leads the series, but only by a game, with a record of 7-6. It has only won back-to-back against Pearl’s Auburn teams twice, and the Auburn head man is right, his team is 4-2 in the past six. Those only two losses, however, were in Lexington.

“A lot of people don’t get to come in Rupp Arena and get a win, so I am blessed whether we wear white, blue or orange,” Auburn guard Zep Jasper said Thursday. “I just want to win. I don’t care how we get it. I just want to be successful and get the win and be thankful for our fans to get a win in that type of environment.”

A victory will be a difficult task. Kentucky, which sits at No. 3 in the SEC standings,is seemingly putting it together at the right time. It has won its past three games. Since a home loss to then-No. 9 Kansas, it has won five of its last seven. Last year’s Naismith Trophy winner, Oscar Tshiebwe, has also been hot, averaging 19.8 points in the Wildcats’ past four games.

“Yeah, he’s (Tshiebwe) back,” Pearl said. “He is. He’s a handful. Best rebounder in college basketball. He made, I think, seven 15-foot jump shots last night against Florida. He’s shooting the ball well. Returning national player of the year.

“Kentucky is playing better. They’re won three straight — at Mississippi State, beating Tennessee at home and then winning at Florida. So they’re playing well. It seems like we’ve bunched into a few teams like that, doesn’t it?”

Not only would an Auburn win be historic for the Tigers, but it’d seal some history for the Wildcats, too. Excluding the COVID-19-impacted 2020-21 season, it’d mark the first time since 2009 that Kentucky has lost more than three games at home.