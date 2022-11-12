Auburn wins slugfest against Texas A&M, gets Cadillac his first win

Drenched in Gatorade, in near-below freezing temperatures, Carnell “Cadillac” Williams got to take it all in on Pat Dye Field.

The stands were still packed post-game. The lights strobed and changed colors. Some of his players even hopped into the student section for a celebratory swag surf.

It was the aftermath of Williams’ first win as Auburn’s interim head coach. His Tigers took down a struggling Texas A&M team loaded with talent, 13-10, to give the program its first win since September.

“We're gonna be OK,” Williams said in his postgame interview on SEC Network. “Auburn football — It ain't dead."

The win was Auburn’s first since beating Missouri 17-14 in overtime on Sept. 24. Since then, the Tigers had gone on a five-game skid with losses to LSU, Georgia, Ole Miss, Arkansas and Mississippi State.

Defense played difference-maker in the snapping of that losing streak. The Tigers' defensive performance was highlighted by a shutdown third quarter in which Auburn (4-6, 2-5 SEC) held the Aggies scoreless and allowed minus-2 yards on 14 plays.

Texas A&M (3-7, 1-6 SEC) didn’t generate positive yards in the second half until the 6:56 mark of the third quarter with a four-yard gain that became insignificant. Aggie quarterback Conner Weigman attempted 11 passes in the frame and only completed one, which went for minus-3 yards.

In total, the Aggies were held to 215 yards, 94 of which came on the ground with the other 121 through the air. Weigman finished with a 14-for-36 line and one passing touchdown. Texas A&M’s leading rusher was Amari Daniels, who logged 83 rush yards on 11 attempts.

Auburn’s defensive front followed up a havoc-wreaking effort the week prior in Starkville — one in which it had a season-high 10 tackles for loss and five sacks — by logging three sacks and six tackles for loss to go along with six quarterback hurries.

Defensive lineman Colby Wooden — who posted one tackle and three quarterback hurries — had perhaps the play of the game. He strip-sacked Weigman, creating a fumlbe that was recovered by Memphis transfer Morris Joseph Jr., and it gave Auburn the ball back with 5:34 remaining.

According to multiple teammates, Wooden called the play before it happened.

“He said he was going to do a club and rip,” linebacker Cam Riley said. “But nobody in the huddle was really paying attention. The next play, he went out and did exactly what he said he was going to do.

“I was shook about it. I'm still shook right now that he actually did that.”

It was the second strip sack in two weeks for Wooden, and set up a scoring drive that put the Tigers back up two scores with 3:02 remaining.

Riley totaled five tackles, the most he’s had in a game since the Penn State loss in September. Linebacker Owen Pappoe had a team-high six tackles, and was Auburn’s only player to log two or more tackles for loss.

Auburn’s offense was carried by the run. The Tigers ran 68 plays, 55 of which were scrambles or rushing attempts. Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter each generated a game-high 121 rush. Bigsby did so on 23 attempts, averaging 5.3 yards per carry, and Hunter did it on 13 carries to average 9.3 yards per carry.

Bigsby passed Ronnie Brown for No. 9 in the program record books in career rush yards, and Hunter bested his previous season-high of 80 yards before the end of the first half. Quarterback Robby Ashford finished with 47 rush yards on 13 carries. Ashford’s passing line was 6-for-13 for 60 yards. He threw one touchdown pass to two interceptions.

Nine of Auburn’s 13 drives ended in Texas A&M territory. Only three of those ended with points. Five ended with a punt, three ended with a turnover and one ended in a missed field goal from freshman Alex McPherson.

McPherson, who made his first career start in place of an injured Anders Carlson, was 2-of-3 on field goals. He hit from 24 and 36 yards while missing from 54.

Following a locker room celebration and slight clothing change, Williams came to the lectern for his postgame interview. He was asked about his words on TV — “Auburn’s going to be OK.”

What’d that mean?

“Why wouldn’t you want to come to Auburn?” Williams said. “ .. Along with the new facility and the Auburn people, this place has always been on top of college football. Because, I can tell recruits, it’s truly the people within the walls. People that are serving, people that are in the community. And this is a place where you can develop, not only on the field, but also off the field.

"People that’s passionate about Auburn, about Auburn football, but also humanity — love, care, work, hard work. ... It’s a place where dreams come true. Look at me. First African-American to be in this lead position. Something I never even thought of. Never crossed my mind.

“So not only do dreams come true here, but the things that you don’t even think of can come true. Who would have ever thought that I’d be standing here? Because Lord knows I didn’t.”