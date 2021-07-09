Auburn women’s athletics pioneer Dr. Jane B. Moore passes away

Born in 1935 in Dozier, Alabama, Moore came to Auburn in 1969 after earning her Doctorate of Education in physical education from the University of Alabama.

In 1975, Moore became the first woman to serve on the Auburn University Committee on Intercollegiate Athletics. She served on multiple athletics committees for men’s and women’s sports for more than 40 years.

“That put me in a position to have an opportunity to help the program all the way through,” Moore recalled in a 2016 video when she received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Auburn Alumni Association. “That was a defining moment.”

“In my 40 years of being around intercollegiate athletics, I don’t know of anyone who was respected more than Jane Moore,” Housel said.

Moore made significant professional contributions to Auburn University over a 28-year career on the faculty of the College of Education and the Department of Health and Human Performance (now the School of Kinesiology).