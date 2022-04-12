Auburn women’s basketball assistant Bob Starkey leaves for LSU

While out on the recruiting trail this summer, Auburn women’s basketball coach Johnnie Harris will have to find a new assistant coach.

Auburn assistant coach Bob Starkey announced Tuesday night he’s stepping down from his position with the team.

Starkey is moving on to join Kim Mulkey’s staff at LSU, according to Tiger Rag Magazine.

Starkey said on social media that leaving Auburn was the most difficult decision of his professional career.

Starkey spent 22 seasons at LSU from 1989 to 2011.

“As our time comes to a close at Auburn, I simply want to say thank you to everyone that made this past year on The Plains special,” Starkey posted. “I strongly believe in the vision of Coach Johnnie Harris and it was a privilege to help lay the foundation of the rebuild. I leave knowing that Auburn women’s basketball is in great hands with Coach Harris, a talented staff and committed administration.

“The truth is there is only one job I would have ever considered and that was the opportunity afforded to Sherie and I to go ‘home.’ Our stay at Auburn allowed us to see and be a part of the many great traditions that make this university special. I will forever be proud to have been an Auburn Tiger.”

Starkey coached defense for Harris on staff.

Harris posted in a reply to Starkey: “Love and appreciate you, Coach! You and Sherie will always have a special place in my heart!”

Harris has Damatria Buchanan and Ketara Chapel still on staff as assistants.

Auburn went 10-18 in Harris’ first season as head coach, managing a 2-14 record in SEC play, but the schedule was dotted with highlights including wins over nationally ranked teams Georgia Tech and Georgia and an upset for record books over then-No. 4 Tennessee.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.